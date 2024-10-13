Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

Lebanon News
2024-10-13 | 07:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

Qatari aid has reached Beirut's Airport, with over 50 tons of medical and relief supplies delivered to support Lebanon amid war.

The Qatari ambassador to Lebanon emphasized Qatar's unwavering commitment to assisting Lebanon during these challenging times. 

"So far, we have brought in more than 50 tons of medical relief aid, and Qatar will always stand by Lebanon," he stated.

Lebanon News

Qatar

Aid

Beirut

Airport

LBCI Next
Oman to send humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid Israeli aggression
Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari: There are over 350 tons of aid being delivered
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Qatari plane carrying aid arrives at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-07

Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi Arabia delivers 40 tons of aid to Beirut amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

UAE delivers 35 tons of medical and humanitarian aid to Beirut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah targets Israeli military in South Lebanon and Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Lebanon's PM condemns Netanyahu's demand for UNIFIL withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli airstrike near Lebanese Army vehicle in South Lebanon injures three soldiers: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:02

Israeli airstrike targets Masa village in Zahle district (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Consecutive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Hezbollah launches rocket strikes on Israeli positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:37

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Israeli army urges evacuation of many southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:57

Hezbollah says guided missile, explosive device hit Israeli troops near Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More