News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Sabe'e
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
12
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
19-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon and key international partners are preparing for a Cairo meeting next Tuesday to lay the groundwork for a Paris conference in March focused on supporting the Lebanese Army.
With only days remaining before the Cairo session, Beirut has seen intensified diplomatic and military contacts. Among the latest meetings was a visit by Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari and Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Ain el-Tineh.
The discussions came a day after Haykal met President Joseph Aoun and days after the Cabinet approved salary increases for public sector employees and military personnel. The pay raises still require parliamentary approval to take effect.
At Ain el-Tineh, Berri and Haykal discussed military affairs and the importance of supporting the army. While sources did not disclose details of the talks, observers noted Berri has long been associated with the phrase, "With the army, whether it is right or wrong."
The army's leadership is expected to carry its message on the institution's challenges and needs to the Cairo meeting.
According to LBCI, Haykal is expected to attend alongside representatives of the five-nation committee involved in Lebanon's political and security file.
Participants are expected to include French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, U.S. Ambassador Michel Issa, Qatari Minister of State Mohammed al-Khulaifi, Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan, and U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.
The meeting is also expected to include the head and members of the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon, known as MTC4L, whose permanent members are France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Egypt has not yet announced who will represent it.
In Cairo, Lebanese army officials are expected to present the institution's operational challenges and the need to fulfill its full mandate. The meeting is not expected to produce pledges, but rather a summary that will be submitted to the Paris conference, where the five-nation committee has been intensifying efforts to ensure a successful outcome.
The Paris conference is expected to shape the international community's view of Lebanon. It will be chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and, in principle, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who is expected to lead the Lebanese delegation following an invitation from Macron delivered by French Ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Cairo
Egypt
Meeting
France
Paris
Conference
Support
Lebanese Army
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14
Preparations underway for Paris conference to support Lebanese Army and security forces: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-18
Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-24
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan
Middle East News
2025-11-24
Turkish parliamentary delegation meets jailed PKK leader Ocalan
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-11
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
Lebanon News
2025-10-11
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on South Lebanon, urges Lebanese state to take a firm stance
0
World News
05:43
At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN
World News
05:43
At least 15 children killed in Sudan drone strike: UN
0
World News
2026-02-02
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
World News
2026-02-02
Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
Lebanon News
03:19
Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel trains for Lebanon, warns of escalation with Iran—What comes next?
3
World News
05:35
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
World News
05:35
UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cairo meeting to set stage for Paris conference on supporting Lebanese Army
5
Middle East News
10:01
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
Middle East News
10:01
Iran will face response it 'cannot imagine' if it attacks Israel: Netanyahu
6
World News
08:02
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes near Lisbon
World News
08:02
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes near Lisbon
7
World News
04:54
All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM
World News
04:54
All Polish citizens in Iran 'must leave immediately:’ PM
8
World News
11:43
Morocco to contribute military, police to Gaza in first Arab pledge
World News
11:43
Morocco to contribute military, police to Gaza in first Arab pledge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More