Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies, a trip announced as the Supreme Court overturned Trump's sweeping tariffs on imported goods.



A White House official confirmed the trip on Friday, just before the highest U.S. court dealt Trump a stinging defeat by striking down many of the tariffs he has used in a global trade war, including some against rival China.



Trump's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on an extended visit to Beijing had been expected to revolve around extending a trade truce that kept both countries from further hiking tariffs.







Reuters