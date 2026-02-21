Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus

21-02-2026
Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus
Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for a highly anticipated meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies, a trip announced as the Supreme Court overturned Trump's sweeping tariffs on imported goods.

A White House official confirmed the trip on Friday, just before the highest U.S. court dealt Trump a stinging defeat by striking down many of the tariffs he has used in a global trade war, including some against rival China.

Trump's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on an extended visit to Beijing had been expected to revolve around extending a trade truce that kept both countries from further hiking tariffs.



Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Travel

China

US

Tariffs

