Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya

Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 05:23
High views
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya
Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Bayt Lid barracks east of Netanya

Hezbollah announced Monday that it launched a rocket salvo targeting the Bayt Lid military barracks, located east of Netanya.

