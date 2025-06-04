Ukraine invited to Hague NATO summit, Zelensky attendance unclear

Ukraine has been invited to a NATO summit in The Hague this month, Mark Rutte, the military bloc's chief, said on Wednesday, without specifying whether this meant Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky would attend.



"I invited Ukraine to the summit. We will, as soon as possible, bring out the program with more details," Rutte told reporters before a meeting with defense ministers in Brussels.



Asked whether Zelensky personally had been invited, Rutte only said the program would be published in due course.



Reuters