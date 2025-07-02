US slams Iran's suspension of cooperation with the IAEA as 'unacceptable'

Iran's suspension of cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is unacceptable, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Wednesday.



"We'll use the word unacceptable, that Iran chose to suspend cooperation with the IAEA at a time when it has a window of opportunity to reverse course and choose a path of peace and prosperity," Bruce told a briefing in Washington.



AFP

