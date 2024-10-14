LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed

2024-10-14 | 08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed

LBCI was informed that the house targeted on Aitou-Ehden road in the Zgharta district in northern Lebanon was rented by a reporter from Al-Manar TV. 

The building, which houses four apartments, was home to over 20 residents. As of now, the outcome of the attack has resulted in eight people killed.

