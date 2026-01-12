Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday denounced "state violence" targeting Iranian protesters as rights groups said hundreds had been killed in a crackdown by authorities on a wave of demonstrations.



"I condemn the state violence that indiscriminately targets Iranian women and men who courageously demand respect for their rights," Macron wrote on X.



"Respect for fundamental freedoms is a universal requirement, and we stand alongside those who defend them," he added.







AFP