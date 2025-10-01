Israel defense minister issues 'last' warning for Gaza City residents to flee

01-10-2025 | 07:35
Israel defense minister issues 'last' warning for Gaza City residents to flee
Israel defense minister issues 'last' warning for Gaza City residents to flee

Israel's defense minister on Wednesday said the military would tighten its encirclement of Gaza City, issuing a final warning for residents there to flee south.

"This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas operatives isolated in Gaza City," Israel Katz said in a statement shared with Israeli media. "Those who remain... will be considered terrorists and terrorist supporters."



Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation
Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues
