Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed to strike Hezbollah without mercy following a deadly drone strike on a military base in Israel, and retaliation would extend to targets in Beirut.



"We will continue to mercilessly strike Hezbollah in all parts of Lebanon –- including Beirut. All this according to operational considerations. We have proven it recently, and we will continue to prove it in the days to come," he said while visiting the military base hit by a Hezbollah drone on Sunday night.



AFP