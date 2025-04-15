Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-04-2025 | 11:25
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited northern Gaza on Tuesday, his office announced, as the military pressed on with its aerial and ground assault on the Palestinian territory.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the northern Gaza Strip today," a statement from his office said.


AFP
 
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
