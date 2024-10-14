News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attacks on UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attacks on UNIFIL
The Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York, based on instructions from caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, submitted a formal complaint to both U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the U.N. Security Council in response to repeated Israeli assaults targeting UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon emphasized that "Israeli attacks on UNIFIL represent a serious precedent and a blatant violation of international law and Resolution 1701. This underscores Israel's ongoing attempts to undermine UNIFIL's mission and its disregard for international legitimacy, as well as its non-compliance with international and humanitarian law."
In the complaint, Lebanon called for "a firm and resolute stance against these assaults, which amount to war crimes," emphasizing the need to hold Israel accountable for these violations and deter further occurrences from preventing casualties among UNIFIL forces and ensuring the peacekeepers' ability to fulfill their mandated obligations.
Additionally, based on Minister Bou Habib's instructions and in coordination with caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi, Lebanon filed a second complaint to the U.N. Security Council regarding the effects and repercussions of Israeli aggression on the educational sector in Lebanon.
In the complaint, Lebanon provided data and figures on the number of displaced students and teachers in both public and private education sectors across various educational levels.
It also detailed the number of schools, universities, and educational buildings that have ceased their primary functions and have been converted into shelters for displaced individuals in different Lebanese regions.
Lebanon urged the Security Council's member states to "take urgent and effective action to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against its territory, which has deprived approximately 1.4 million students of their basic right to education, threatening the future of entire generations and negatively impacting their mental well-being, in addition to the long-term effects on their academic performance."
Lebanon also appealed to the international community to "act immediately to ensure the cessation of aggression and protect the right to education as a fundamental pillar for building a stable and secure future for the country."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United Nations
Complaint
António Guterres
Security Council
Israel
UNIFIL
Next
Israeli airstrike on medical center in Seddiqine, South Lebanon kills one
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures several in Ansar, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli cyber attack, prepares complaint to UN Security Council
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli cyber attack, prepares complaint to UN Security Council
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's FM condemns Israeli strike, vows to file complaint with Security Council: Statement to LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30
Lebanon's FM condemns Israeli strike, vows to file complaint with Security Council: Statement to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli army says tank entered UNIFIL site in Lebanon during evacuation of injured soldiers
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Israeli army says tank entered UNIFIL site in Lebanon during evacuation of injured soldiers
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:37
UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says
Lebanon News
16:37
UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says
0
Lebanon News
16:20
Red Cross urges protection of medical workers in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:20
Red Cross urges protection of medical workers in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
15:57
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
Middle East News
15:57
Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address
0
Lebanon News
15:33
On LBCI, Lebanon's health minister affirms: Healthcare sector holds strong with external aid support
Lebanon News
15:33
On LBCI, Lebanon's health minister affirms: Healthcare sector holds strong with external aid support
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following days of similar attacks
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following days of similar attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:16
Israeli army and Shin Bet eliminate Samer Abu Daqqa, head of Hamas' Aerial Unit: Military spokesperson claims
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attacks on UNIFIL
Lebanon News
14:51
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attacks on UNIFIL
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
3
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
5
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
6
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
7
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
8
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More