Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements

World News
06-07-2025 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says captured two more east Ukraine settlements

Russia said Sunday it had captured another two settlements in east Ukraine, the village of Piddubne in the Donetsk region and Sobolivka in the Kharkiv region.

In two separate Telegram posts, the Russian defense ministry said its army units had "liberated" the settlements of Poddubnoye and Sobolevka, using Russian spellings for the localities.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Donetsk

Kharkiv

LBCI Next
Rescuers search for missing girls as Texas flood death toll hits 50
Switzerland reopens Tehran embassy after a two-week closure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-04

Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles

LBCI
World News
2025-06-26

Russia says will disregard new special Ukraine tribunal

LBCI
World News
2025-06-11

Kyiv says Russia returned 1,212 soldiers' bodies to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-06-10

Russia says completed second round of Ukraine prisoner exchange

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:10

New US tariff rates to kick in Aug 1 barring trade deals: Treasury Secretary

LBCI
World News
09:02

UKMTO reports small vessels opened fire on another vessel off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
World News
07:22

Rescuers search for missing girls as Texas flood death toll hits 50

LBCI
World News
05:42

Switzerland reopens Tehran embassy after a two-week closure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-30

Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-03

US imposes new sanctions targeting Iran oil trade, Hezbollah: Treasury Department says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-10

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-13

Lebanon's Interior Minister oversees vote count in Tripoli after municipal elections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Mufti, Syrian President dismiss Israeli claims over land swap deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

US envoy Tom Barrack’s message to Lebanon: One country, one people, one army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's Grand Mufti visits Damascus in symbolic shift: Inside Derian's Syria meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Lebanon's President tells UK Foreign Secretary Israeli occupation hinders state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem: Resistance will continue, Israel is the real problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon's PM calls for full implementation of Taif Agreement, including arms control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel, Hamas near agreement: Could a prisoner deal be the first step toward ending Gaza war?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More