News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-15 | 00:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
Hezbollah announced that its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry force attempting to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Rab El Thalathine in the Marjeyoun District in southern Lebanon from the eastern side early Tuesday morning.
According to the statement, the fighters confronted the infiltrating force using machine guns and rockets.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Clashes
Israel
Infantry Force
Rab El Thalathine
South Lebanon
Next
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Clashes rage on in south Lebanon as Israeli army fails to advance against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Clashes rage on in south Lebanon as Israeli army fails to advance against Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Hezbollah fires rockets, clashes with Israeli soldiers in Odeisseh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-05
Hezbollah fires rockets, clashes with Israeli soldiers in Odeisseh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
LBCI sources: Intense clashes erupt after Hezbollah repels Israeli army's advance in Maroun El-Ras, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese Army to detonate of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:16
Lebanese Army to detonate of unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
03:08
Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four
Lebanon News
03:08
Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four
0
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage in Qasmiyeh, South Lebanon
0
World News
17:25
UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt
World News
17:25
UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:25
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
51 killed, 174 injured in Saturday's Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, death toll reaches 2,306 since start of offensive
0
Lebanon News
16:37
UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says
Lebanon News
16:37
UNIFIL peacekeepers to 'stay in all positions' in Lebanon: Chief says
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
3
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
7
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
8
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More