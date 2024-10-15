Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

The Israeli army has issued a warning to residents in southern Lebanon to refrain from going to the south and to return to their homes or personal olive fields, claiming that these areas are now combat zones.



In a warning posted on X by Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, the military stated the risks associated with the ongoing conflict.



Adraee stated, ''We would like to draw your attention once again to Hezbollah's use of ambulances to transport operatives and weapons.''



He continued, ''Therefore, we warn against the continuation of this practice and urge medical teams to avoid engaging with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them. The army confirms that necessary measures will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type.''