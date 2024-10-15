UN urges independent probe into deadly Israeli strike in northern Lebanon

The U.N. called Tuesday for a "prompt, independent and thorough investigation" into an Israeli strike in the northern Lebanese village of Aitou which it said had killed 22 people.



"What we're hearing is that amongst the 22 people who were who were killed were 12 women and two children," U.N. rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters about Monday's strike, adding that this raises "real concerns with respect to … the laws of war and principles of distinction, proportion and proportionality."





AFP