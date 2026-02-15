News
Romanian president to attend Washington 'Board of Peace' meeting as observer
World News
15-02-2026 | 08:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Romanian president to attend Washington 'Board of Peace' meeting as observer
Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced on Sunday that he would attend the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" as an observer.
"Next week I will take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, responding to the invitation addressed by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump," Dan wrote on X, after having recently said that his country was still considering whether to join the board, of which Trump is the chairman.
AFP
