Romanian president to attend Washington 'Board of Peace' meeting as observer

Romanian President Nicusor Dan announced on Sunday that he would attend the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" as an observer.



"Next week I will take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, responding to the invitation addressed by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump," Dan wrote on X, after having recently said that his country was still considering whether to join the board, of which Trump is the chairman.



AFP