UNICEF and WFP urge more funds for 'increasing' Lebanon needs
Lebanon News
2024-10-15 | 06:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNICEF and WFP urge more funds for 'increasing' Lebanon needs
Two United Nations agencies called Tuesday for more funding to address "increasing" needs in Lebanon, where the war between Israel and Hezbollah has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
"We are preparing for the reality that the needs are increasing," said UNICEF deputy executive director Ted Chaiban and World Food Programme deputy executive director Carl Skau in a joint statement, adding: "We need additional funding, without conditions."
AFP
Lebanon News
UNICEF
WFP
Funds
Lebanon
Displaced
Aid convoy reaches Marjaayoun and Qlayaa in South Lebanon after securing security clearance
UN urges independent probe into deadly Israeli strike in northern Lebanon
