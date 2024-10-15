Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and other areas

2024-10-15 | 07:49
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and other areas
The National News Agency (NNA) reported Tuesday that Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier in two waves over Beirut, Sidon, Mount Lebanon, Iqlim Al-Kharrub, Bchamoun, Khalde, Choueifat, and Jezzine, along with several other areas across Lebanon.

Moreover, Israeli drones have been flying intensively at low altitudes over Beirut and its southern suburbs since early morning.

