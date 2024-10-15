Lebanon's Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter

Lebanon News
2024-10-15 | 10:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's Environment Minister says displaced population may exceed 1.2 million, solution needed before winter

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi met with caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, in Bkerke, discussing Lebanon's displacement crisis.

Yassin noted that the number of displaced individuals, currently around 1.2 million, could increase if the war expands. He emphasized the urgent need to find a solution to the displacement crisis before the onset of winter.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

Nasser Yassin

Displacement

Crisis

LBCI Next
Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon
UN Security Council voices 'strong concerns' after Lebanon peacekeepers hurt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Death toll rises to 2,350 as Israeli airstrikes exacerbate humanitarian crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

UNICEF Executive Director says: Lebanon crisis challenges our capabilities, we need more resources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Lebanon's delegation to present key issues at France's international conference, says Minister Nasser Yassin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Geagea urges ceasefire amid Lebanon's crisis, calls for new leadership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Ten killed, over 15 injured after Israeli airstrikes on Qana, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:02

Israel's demining near Golan Heights signals wider front against Hezbollah: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:49

Hezbollah says downed second Israeli Hermes 450 drone

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israeli airstrike in Lebanon's Riyaq kills five, including children

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Ten killed, over 15 injured after Israeli airstrikes on Qana, southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
02:15

Iran's Quds Force chief Qaani attends general's funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Beirut leave residential buildings in ruins: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:25

Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Israeli army claims it arrested three members of Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

PM Mikati to Al Jazeera: Lebanon received US guarantees to de-escalate Israeli attacks on Beirut and its southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
16:58

Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

LBCI
Middle East News
15:57

Israeli PM Netanyahu claims Israel is not targeting UNIFIL personnel in recent address

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:10

Hezbollah clashes with Israeli infantry force near Rab El Thalathine, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More