33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

Lebanon News
03-11-2025 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

Lebanon’s Interior and Foreign ministries announced Monday that preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections are underway, with 33,390 registration requests submitted so far through the Foreign Ministry’s online platform.

Of those, 24,822 have been received by the Interior Ministry, which is reviewing and verifying them against the official voter lists.

The ministries reminded Lebanese expatriates that the deadline to register to vote in the elections is November 20.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliamentary Elections

Diaspora

Voting

LBCI Next
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21

Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-24

Lebanese President, Interior Minister discuss preparations for upcoming parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Foreign Minister urges Lebanese expatriates to register for parliamentary elections before deadline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:02

Cancer cases in Lebanon reach highest rate in region, health minister tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes at Baabda Palace

LBCI
World News
13:08

Millions of Americans to get reduced food aid during shutdown: Trump admin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More