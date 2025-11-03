Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

News Bulletin Reports
03-11-2025 | 13:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Twenty officers from the Beirut Fire Brigade allegedly received a total of $330,000 from the Beirut Municipality’s treasury, which was reportedly accessed without proper oversight.

The payment was made as compensation for fuel coupons based on a State Shura Council ruling. However, the treasury secretary, K.A., authorized the payment without municipal council approval, leading to his arrest by the Lebanese State Security on orders from the financial prosecutor’s office.

His attorney, Ali Abbas, told LBCI that his client was “trapped,” claiming the municipal council had initially approved the spending with the promise of later issuing a formal decision, but then withdrew its support. Abbas said his client’s mistake was administrative, not criminal, describing the case as part of a power struggle between the municipality and the governor, with whom K.A. is said to be close.

The financial prosecutor’s office and the Court of Audit are investigating a missing $32,000 from the total amount. According to auditors, the treasury secretary had reached an agreement under which each of the 20 officers would donate $1,600 back to the municipality, but auditors found no record of that sum in the treasury.

The probe into illegal spending procedures also uncovered other violations in the municipality, including the occupation and use of municipal parking lots without legal authorization, backed only by receipts signed by the treasury secretary.

So far, investigators have not found clear evidence of corruption or embezzlement, but rather mismanagement. The report describes K.A. as exercising broad authority — from holding the only key to the treasury to issuing clearances for the use of municipal properties without proper auditing, powers that normally fall under the collection department.

Sources say the “snowball is growing” as auditors dig deeper into the records. Meanwhile, the Court of Audit continues to review the accounts, and the financial prosecutor’s office plans to expand its investigation, including a separate complaint filed by Abbas regarding alleged public fund mismanagement and other municipal violations.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Funds

Probe

Treasury

Scandal

Beirut Municipality

LBCI Next
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Sources to LBCI: Audit Bureau inspectors review Beirut Municipality records amid public funds misuse probe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-04

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:25

Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More