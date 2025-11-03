News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
03-11-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel’s opposition and governing coalition have reportedly reached a rare consensus that the situation with Lebanon has reached a point of no return and that another round of war is only a matter of time.
This conclusion came after Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid was briefed on intelligence reports containing claims by security and military agencies that Hezbollah is strengthening its capabilities and preparing to attack Israel, while the Lebanese state has failed to uphold the ceasefire agreement.
According to the Israeli report, the Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command have intensified efforts to monitor Hezbollah’s movements and its support from Iran.
The report alleges that the group is building defensive systems north of the Litani River, in southern Beirut and the Bekaa Valley, while rebuilding its Radwan Force and attempting to recover weapons buried in bunkers previously targeted by the Israeli army.
In response to the report, Lapid called for keeping the option of a military operation against Lebanon on the table.
Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, speaking at a meeting of reserve force commanders, said that the reserves would be on the front lines of any potential conflict, declaring that the war is not over and that the army faces two choices: either achieve stability on all fronts or return to war until victory is achieved.
Zamir’s comments followed a joint assessment with the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, during which they discussed regional and broader security challenges.
The U.S.-Israeli coordination coincided with the announcement of the completion of a large military complex in northern Israel, built to reflect the combat environment in Lebanon, including Hezbollah’s deployment areas, tunnels, and terrain. The Israeli army has begun training there for various scenarios drawn from the last war in Lebanon and recent intelligence reports.
According to the report, the Israeli military bases this mobilization on the belief that Hezbollah is secretly increasing its capabilities in anticipation of a potential Israeli offensive that could significantly alter the group’s remaining military and political standing.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
War
Yair Lapid
Hezbollah
Eyal Zamir
Radwan Force
Iran
Next
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
The price of propaganda: How Israel is fighting its war online
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01
Trump targets ‘narco-terrorism:’ A turning point in the global drug war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
Variety and Tech
14:25
Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France
Variety and Tech
14:25
Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
2
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
7
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
8
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More