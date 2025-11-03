News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
21
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
03-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With the conclusion of the preliminary investigation into the killing of 24-year-old Elio Abou Hanna, new details have emerged about the incident that took place near the Shatila refugee camp.
According to judicial and security sources, six suspects were interrogated after being handed over by the Palestinian National Security Forces to Lebanese Army Intelligence. The investigation found that two of the detainees opened fire at Abou Hanna's car as it passed through a checkpoint inside the camp.
The six are among nine individuals wanted by Army Intelligence, including the gunman seen in videos firing directly at the vehicle.
Forensic findings revealed that Abou Hanna's car was struck by at least seven bullets from multiple directions. Photos and videos showed severe damage to the vehicle, which crashed into a building after the shooting.
The autopsy report indicated two gunshot wounds—one to the right side of the back and another to the left side of the chest. The fatal shot, fired from a distance with a military-grade weapon, entered from right to left, killing him instantly. A toxicology report confirmed that Abou Hanna had not consumed drugs.
Elio Abou Hanna, a biochemistry graduate of the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, worked for a pharmaceutical manufacturing company.
Meanwhile, Army Intelligence has also made progress in a separate case involving a young woman, known in the camp as Nancy, whose body was found near rooms used for drug activity in Shatila. Authorities identified her true identity and handed her remains over to her uncle.
Investigators suspect a man known as "Al-Husseini," currently in hiding, of being involved in her killing, reportedly linked to the local drug trade.
The two cases, Abou Hanna's killing and the murder of the woman, have reignited questions about the government's ability to confront drug traffickers and criminal networks operating in fortified areas beyond state control.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Shatila
Shooting
Investigators
Elio Abou Hanna
Death
Next
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
Army takes custody of 6 Palestinian security members over killing of Elio Abou Hanna, 5 others detained in separate murder case inside Shatila camp
0
Lebanon News
07:51
President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation
Lebanon News
07:51
President Aoun offers condolences to family of Elio Abou Hanna, vows continued investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
Lebanon News
2025-10-29
PM Salam calls for full disarmament of Palestinian camps after killing of Elio Ernesto Abou Hanna
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Lebanon News
2025-10-28
LBCI sources: Lebanese Army Intelligence detains suspects in Elio Abi Hanna murder case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Disputes over IMF talks stall Lebanon’s financial reforms—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Between war and diplomacy: The long arc of Lebanon–Israel negotiations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-01
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
0
Variety and Tech
14:25
Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France
Variety and Tech
14:25
Shein bans sex-doll sales after being rapped by France
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
2
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
Lebanon News
08:40
President Aoun: Negotiation is Lebanon's only path forward
3
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:25
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Inside the Shatila shooting: What investigators found about Elio Abou Hanna's death
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Missing funds widen probe as treasury scandal rocks Beirut Municipality
7
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike kills one in Aita al-Shaab
8
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Lebanon News
12:02
33,390 expat registration requests submitted for Lebanon’s upcoming elections; deadline set for Nov. 20
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More