Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims

Lebanon Economy
03-11-2025 | 12:53
High views
Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite 'progress' claims
0min
Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims

LBCI has learned that disagreements remain between Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) over the draft laws on the financial gap and deposit recovery, as well as amendments to the bank restructuring law.

According to sources, Monday’s meeting did not yield concrete results, despite Minister Jaber describing progress in narrowing differences between the two sides.
 

