Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite 'progress' claims
Lebanon Economy
03-11-2025 | 12:53
Talks stall between Finance Minister and ABL despite ‘progress’ claims
LBCI has learned that disagreements remain between Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) over the draft laws on the financial gap and deposit recovery, as well as amendments to the bank restructuring law.
According to sources, Monday's meeting did not yield concrete results, despite Minister Jaber describing progress in narrowing differences between the two sides.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance
Economy
Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL)
Deposits
