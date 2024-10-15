Lebanon's health ministry updates Qana airstrike casualty figures: One dead, 30 injured

2024-10-15 | 15:15
Lebanon&#39;s health ministry updates Qana airstrike casualty figures: One dead, 30 injured
Lebanon's health ministry updates Qana airstrike casualty figures: One dead, 30 injured

Late on Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health revised the initial toll of the Israeli airstrikes on the town of Qana in southern Lebanon, saying that one person was killed and 30 others were injured.

Earlier, Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that ten people were killed following the Israeli strikes on Qana.
 

