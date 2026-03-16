FM Rajji meets UN coordinator to discuss regional developments

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 08:47
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FM Rajji meets UN coordinator to discuss regional developments
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FM Rajji meets UN coordinator to discuss regional developments

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji received the United Nations special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in a meeting that addressed the latest developments at the Lebanese and regional levels.

The discussions focused on ways to halt Israeli escalation and the need to move forward with implementing government decisions aimed at asserting state sovereignty and extending its authority across all Lebanese territory.

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