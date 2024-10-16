Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes as rescue teams bury victims in Jwaya, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-16 | 06:42
High views
0min
Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes as rescue teams bury victims in Jwaya, South Lebanon

The National News Agency reported on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes have unleashed a barrage of fire coinciding with rescue teams conducting a funeral for the victims killed by Israeli attacks in Jwaya, located in the Tyre District of South Lebanon.

As the community mourns those killed, the airstrikes have intensified.

Lebanon News

Israel

Warplane

Barrage Fire

Funeral

Jwaya

Tyre

South Lebanon

EU will not pull back UN troops from South Lebanon: Austrian minister
Saudi Arabia sends fourth relief plane to Lebanon as part of humanitarian air bridge
