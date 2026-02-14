News
MSF suspends some Gaza hospital work over presence of gunmen, suspected weapons transfers, group says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-02-2026 | 09:56
MSF suspends some Gaza hospital work over presence of gunmen, suspected weapons transfers, group says
Medecins Sans Frontieres has halted "non-critical" medical activities at a major hospital in southern Gaza following reports from patients and its own staff of armed men inside the facility and concerns over the movement of weapons within it.
MSF's statement appeared to mark the first time that an international humanitarian group in Gaza has publicly reported the presence of armed men in a hospital or the possible use of such a facility for moving weapons.
The Geneva-based medical charity said non-essential operations at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis were suspended on January 20 over concerns with the "management of the structure, the safeguarding of its neutrality, and security breaches."
In recent months, patients and personnel had "seen armed men, some masked," in areas of the hospital compound, MSF said.
AFP
