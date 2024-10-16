Lebanese Red Cross says Israeli strike in south Lebanon injured two paramedics

The Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday that an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon injured two paramedics.



In a statement, it revealed that after an Israeli airstrike hit the Jouaiyya area, in south Lebanon, two ambulances were dispatched on Wednesday, following necessary coordination with UNIFIL.



Upon arrriving, they began searching for survivors.



"However, at 5:10 p.m., the site was targeted again, resulting in two paramedics sustaining minor injuries from shrapnel. The injured were taken to Jabal Amel Hospital for medical evaluation, and their conditions were reported as non-critical," it further added.