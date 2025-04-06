UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs

Middle East News
06-04-2025 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement on Saturday that Israel had detained two British MPs who were visiting the country as part of a parliamentary delegation.

Lammy added, “I made it clear to officials in the Israeli government that this is not how British parliamentarians should be treated, and we reached out to the two MPs last night to offer our support.”

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

UK

Foreign Secretary

Israel

Detaining

MPs

LBCI Next
Residents of Syria’s Al-Hamidiyeh accuse Israel of creating buffer zone on their land: WSJ
Iran top diplomat says direct negotiations with US 'meaningless'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-12

UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-03-10

Russia says expelling two British 'diplomats' on spying charges

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51

Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive

LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

Residents of Syria’s Al-Hamidiyeh accuse Israel of creating buffer zone on their land: WSJ

LBCI
Middle East News
03:02

Iran top diplomat says direct negotiations with US 'meaningless'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:45

Macron to hold Gaza summit with Egyptian, Jordanian leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-24

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-20

Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza under fire: Israel's tactic to push between Rafah and Khan Yunis amid bombardment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More