News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Misgav Am, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-17 | 06:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon towards Misgav Am, Israeli Channel 12 reports
Israeli Channel 12 reported on Thursday the launch of ten rockets from Lebanon targeting the Misgav Am area in northern Israel.
Lebanon News
Israel
Lebanon
Rockets
Fired
Misgav Am
Next
Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers with artillery shells near Kfarkela and Odaisseh, South Lebanon
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Tyre, El Haouch area, to evacuate
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Hamas denies using Abu Hussein School in Jabalia for military purposes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41
Hamas denies using Abu Hussein School in Jabalia for military purposes
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat
Lebanon News
08:26
Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter, UN reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
345,000 Gazans face 'catastrophic' hunger this winter, UN reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:31
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat
Lebanon News
08:26
Norwegian Foreign Ministry says its embassy in Beirut evacuated after bomb threat
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after receiving warnings
Lebanon News
08:14
Qatar's Al Jazeera says Beirut office evacuated after receiving warnings
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
Lebanon News
08:02
Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate
0
Lebanon News
03:45
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region
Lebanon News
03:45
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Hezbollah says in ongoing clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon's border area
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Hezbollah says in ongoing clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon's border area
0
Lebanon News
13:53
UNIFIL reports Israeli tank fire targeting peacekeepers in Kfarkela, urges Israel to respect safety of UN personnel
Lebanon News
13:53
UNIFIL reports Israeli tank fire targeting peacekeepers in Kfarkela, urges Israel to respect safety of UN personnel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
World News
10:41
US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies
2
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
Variety and Tech
17:43
One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel
3
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
Lebanon News
06:40
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre
5
Lebanon News
03:23
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region
Lebanon News
03:23
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region
6
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
Lebanon News
07:19
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District
7
Lebanon News
03:45
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region
Lebanon News
03:45
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Saraain El Tahta, Bekaa region
8
Lebanon News
04:55
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Sefri, Bekaa region
Lebanon News
04:55
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Sefri, Bekaa region
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More