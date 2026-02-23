Iraq's candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, told AFP Monday he will not withdraw his candidacy after U.S. threats to cut all support to the country if he returns to the post.



"I have absolutely no intention of withdrawing out of respect for my country, its sovereignty, and its will. No one has the right to say whom we can or cannot vote for," Maliki said.



"I will not withdraw until the end," he added.



AFP



