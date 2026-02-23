Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Middle East News
23-02-2026 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq&#39;s premiership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Iraq's candidate for the premiership, Nouri al-Maliki, told AFP Monday he will not withdraw his candidacy after U.S. threats to cut all support to the country if he returns to the post.

"I have absolutely no intention of withdrawing out of respect for my country, its sovereignty, and its will. No one has the right to say whom we can or cannot vote for," Maliki said.

"I will not withdraw until the end," he added.

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Nouri al-Maliki

United States

Threats

Iraq says Ankara agrees to take back Turkish citizens among ISIS detainees transferred from Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-28

Iraq PM candidate Maliki denounces Trump's 'blatant' interference

LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

Macron tells AI summit he's determined to 'shape rules' with allies

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-21

Widow of Iran's last shah tells AFP 'no turning back' after protests

LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

Russia's Putin tells UAE leader he wants to discuss Iran tensions with him

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Iraq says Ankara agrees to take back Turkish citizens among ISIS detainees transferred from Syria

LBCI
World News
05:21

India tells citizens to leave Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
04:24

US forces to complete withdrawal from Syria within a month: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
04:02

Iran says any US attack including limited strikes would be 'act of aggression'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Iraq says Ankara agrees to take back Turkish citizens among ISIS detainees transferred from Syria

LBCI
World News
2026-02-20

Trump says govt shutdown slowed US growth by 'at least two points,' ahead of official figures

LBCI
World News
2026-02-20

King Charles' brother Andrew released after arrest over misconduct relating to Epstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-20

Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

US Embassy evacuates staff from Beirut airport as precaution: LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Berri says he did not reference any ambassador in election delay remarks

LBCI
World News
09:52

'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Nouri al-Maliki tells AFP he will not withdraw bid for Iraq's premiership

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More