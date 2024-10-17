Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

Lebanon News
2024-10-17 | 14:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

A video captured the impact of Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanon's Wardaniyeh area on Thursday evening.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Wardaniyeh

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation notice for residents of Tamnine, Bekaa region
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Ghobeiry, Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
World News
17:27

U.S. commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
17:08

US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Yahya Sinwar's death, says State Department

LBCI
World News
16:57

Biden says sending Blinken to Israel after Hamas chief's death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
17:38

Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war

LBCI
World News
17:27

U.S. commits over $3 billion to Lebanese army as Biden seeks sustainable peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:25

Israeli army confirms five soldiers killed in south Lebanon clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Latest Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon's death toll to over 2,400

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:33

Army chief claims: Israel's 'settling the score' with Sinwar over October 7 attack

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Middle East News
14:47

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops with precision missiles, reports direct hits

LBCI
World News
15:49

Netanyahu, Biden agree to work for hostage release after Sinwar's death: Israel PM

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Middle East News
15:06

Sources confirm to LBCI: Khaled Meshaal assumes role as acting Hamas leader after Sinwar’s assassination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More