US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack marked the anniversary of the 1983 attack on the U.S. Marines’ compound in Beirut in a post on X, paying tribute to the victims and reflecting on the lessons of the tragedy.



In his post, Barrack said: “On October 23, 1983, 241 U.S. Marines, sailors, and soldiers, 58 French military personnel, and six Lebanese civilians were killed when a suicide bomber destroyed the Marine compound in Beirut — one of the deadliest attacks on Americans overseas.”



He added: “We honor their memory by remembering the lesson: Lebanon must resolve its own divisions and reclaim its sovereignty. America cannot — and must not — repeat the mistakes of that past.”

