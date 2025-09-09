Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack

Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 13:13
High views
Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack
Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday held a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to condemn the Israeli strike that targeted residential compounds in Doha housing senior Hamas officials.

Aoun expressed Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar, saying the attack not only struck Hamas leaders and civilians in the Qatari capital but also undermined Doha’s efforts to mediate for peace in Gaza.

“Lebanon, which itself faces daily Israeli violations, stands firmly by Qatar and its people,” Aoun told the emir, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

He said the Israeli strike was an attack on Qatar’s mediation efforts aimed at halting the war in Gaza and stopping what he described as the “daily massacres” committed by Israel against Palestinians. Aoun urged a unified Arab and international stance to prevent Israel from further destabilizing the region.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

President

Joseph Aoun

Qatar

Emir

Solidarity

Doha

Israeli

Attack

