News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack
Lebanon News
09-09-2025 | 13:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday held a phone call with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to condemn the Israeli strike that targeted residential compounds in Doha housing senior Hamas officials.
Aoun expressed Lebanon’s solidarity with Qatar, saying the attack not only struck Hamas leaders and civilians in the Qatari capital but also undermined Doha’s efforts to mediate for peace in Gaza.
“Lebanon, which itself faces daily Israeli violations, stands firmly by Qatar and its people,” Aoun told the emir, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.
He said the Israeli strike was an attack on Qatar’s mediation efforts aimed at halting the war in Gaza and stopping what he described as the “daily massacres” committed by Israel against Palestinians. Aoun urged a unified Arab and international stance to prevent Israel from further destabilizing the region.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
President
Joseph Aoun
Qatar
Emir
Solidarity
Doha
Israeli
Attack
Next
Car targeted in Zarout area between Barja and Jiyeh
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Lebanese Prime Minister slams attack on Qatar, voices full solidarity
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Lebanese Prime Minister slams attack on Qatar, voices full solidarity
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-26
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-06-26
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
0
World News
2025-08-08
Putin discusses agreements to meet with Trump in call with Lukashenko
World News
2025-08-08
Putin discusses agreements to meet with Trump in call with Lukashenko
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-04
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-04
Pope Leo raises 'tragic situation in Gaza' in meeting with Israeli president
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
Lebanon looks to boost tourism and economy with Jounieh harbor revival
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details
0
Lebanon News
13:00
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Doha
Lebanon News
13:00
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strike on Hamas delegation in Doha
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, urges Arab unity
Lebanon News
12:05
Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Qatar, urges Arab unity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-26
Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted
Middle East News
2025-05-26
Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
0
Middle East News
13:09
Qatar says security force member killed in Israel attack on Doha
Middle East News
13:09
Qatar says security force member killed in Israel attack on Doha
0
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
Middle East News
08:58
Explosions rock Doha as smoke seen rising over Katara district: Reuters
2
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Middle East News
09:37
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
3
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
Middle East News
09:10
Axios: Israeli source claims Doha explosion was attempt on Hamas officials
4
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
09:25
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
5
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
Middle East News
09:17
Israeli army announces targeting of Hamas leadership in strike on Doha
6
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
09:29
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
7
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
Lebanon News
07:12
Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP
8
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
04:49
Source to AFP: Israeli strike near Beirut targets Hezbollah member
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More