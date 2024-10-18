Hezbollah mourns death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a statement

Hezbollah issued a statement Friday mourning the death of Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political bureau of Hamas and leader of the Al-Aqsa Flood war.



The statement expressed deep condolences to the Palestinian people, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and the wider Arab and Islamic world.



Hezbollah also extended its heartfelt sympathies to Sinwar's family, praying for their patience and strength.



The statement highlighted Yahya Sinwar's dedication to the cause of resistance, following in the footsteps of previous Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.



Sinwar was praised for his role in standing against U.S. policies and the Israeli occupation, ultimately sacrificing his life in the pursuit of these ideals.



Hezbollah emphasized its solidarity with the Palestinian people, reaffirming confidence in divine victory and the eventual triumph of the resistance.