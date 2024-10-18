Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions

Hezbollah announced on Friday that its fighters carried out several strikes targeting Israeli military positions along the Lebanese-Israeli border and within Israeli-controlled areas.



According to a series of statements from Hezbollah, its fighters targeted a concentration of Israeli soldiers in the Israeli settlement of Zar'it in Israel, using a barrage of rockets.



Another attack reportedly hit an Israeli military unit near the Kfarkela crossing point, employing both artillery shells and rockets.



The group also claimed to strike the Ras Naqoura coastal base with rockets.



In a separate operation, Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack against Israeli forces stationed in the city of Safed in Israel, stating that the strike resulted in deaths and injuries.