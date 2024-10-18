News
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Lebanon News
2024-10-18 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah announces multiple attacks on Israeli military positions
Hezbollah announced on Friday that its fighters carried out several strikes targeting Israeli military positions along the Lebanese-Israeli border and within Israeli-controlled areas.
According to a series of statements from Hezbollah, its fighters targeted a concentration of Israeli soldiers in the Israeli settlement of Zar'it in Israel, using a barrage of rockets.
Another attack reportedly hit an Israeli military unit near the Kfarkela crossing point, employing both artillery shells and rockets.
The group also claimed to strike the Ras Naqoura coastal base with rockets.
In a separate operation, Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack against Israeli forces stationed in the city of Safed in Israel, stating that the strike resulted in deaths and injuries.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Attacks
Rockets
Military
Soldiers
Next
Hezbollah says it continues to confront Israeli aggression, inflicting 'heavy losses on Israeli army'
Hezbollah says launching new 'escalatory phase' in Israel war
Previous
