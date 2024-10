Israel claims uncovering Hezbollah weapons caches, tunnel openings in school compound in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that the army continues to engage in combat operations in South Lebanon, claiming that forces from the 7th Brigade uncovered significant Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapons caches and tunnel openings hidden within civilian areas.



The Israeli army alleged that over 120 terror-related structures and more than 20 weapons depots have been destroyed, as well as multiple tunnel entrances.



"One of the key discoveries was a combat compound in a school located in a Lebanese village, where Hezbollah had established military infrastructure among civilian populations," he claimed.



Adraee alleged that "among the findings were RPGs, various weapons, and combat equipment, which were stored inside tunnel openings."



Additionally, the army reportedly found several other weapons caches, including dozens of arms, and destroyed them.

#عاجل في مجمع مدرسة في جنوب لبنان: قوات لواء 7 تكشف مخابئ أسلحة وفتحات أنفاق ومستودعات احتوت على معدات قتالية



🔸تواصل قوات اللواء 7 في القتال جنوب لبنان. حتى الآن، عثرت ودمرت القوات على أكثر من 120 بنى تحتية إرهابية وعدة فتحات أنفاق بالإضافة إلى أكثر من 20 مستودعًا للأسلحة.… pic.twitter.com/yzJBUuKmjI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 19, 2024