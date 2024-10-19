News
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-10-19 | 14:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
On Saturday evening, Israeli forces made an incursion attempt into the village of Dhayra in south Lebanon, prompting violent clashes with Hezbollah fighters in the area. The situation escalated further as artillery shelling targeted Tayr Harfa and Jebbayn.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Incursion
South Lebanon
Clashes
Hezbollah
