Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah

2024-10-19 | 14:55
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah

On Saturday evening, Israeli forces made an incursion attempt into the village of Dhayra in south Lebanon, prompting violent clashes with Hezbollah fighters in the area. The situation escalated further as artillery shelling targeted Tayr Harfa and Jebbayn.
 

