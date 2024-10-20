Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours

Lebanon News
2024-10-20 | 14:08
High views
Israel&#39;s army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah&#39;s Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
0min
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours

The Israeli army warned Lebanese residents on Sunday, saying that the military will begin targeting infrastructure belonging to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan association, affiliated with Hezbollah, adding: "Please stay away from those sites."

Al-Qard Al-Hassan association "participates in funding Hezbollah's activities against Israel, prompting the army to decide to attack this infrastructure," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.

"We urge individuals inside buildings used by Hezbollah to move at least 500 meters away in the coming hours," he noted.
 
 

