The Israeli army warned Lebanese residents on Sunday, saying that the military will begin targeting infrastructure belonging to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan association, affiliated with Hezbollah, adding: "Please stay away from those sites."



Al-Qard Al-Hassan association "participates in funding Hezbollah's activities against Israel, prompting the army to decide to attack this infrastructure," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X.



"We urge individuals inside buildings used by Hezbollah to move at least 500 meters away in the coming hours," he noted.