News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan foils plot involving rockets and drones; source says suspects linked to Hamas
Middle East News
15-04-2025 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan foils plot involving rockets and drones; source says suspects linked to Hamas
Jordan said on Tuesday it had arrested 16 people, thwarting a plot that threatened national security, involving rockets, explosives and a factory to make drones.
A security source said the suspects were connected to the Palestinian militant movement Hamas. The group, which has been at war with neighboring Israel since October 2023, has been accused of instigating anti-government street protests in Jordan, which has a large Palestinian population.
The authorities said at least one rocket was ready to be launched in the case, which had been under surveillance by security forces since 2021. A drone factory was also found, according to a statement by the General Intelligence Department released on state media.
"The plot aimed at harming national security, sowing chaos and causing material destruction inside the kingdom," the statement said.
Over the past year, Jordan has said it has foiled attempts to smuggle weapons by infiltrators linked to pro-Iranian militias in Syria.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Plot
Rockets
Drones
Suspects
Hamas
Next
Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks
Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-28
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
World News
2025-02-28
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-20
Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:36
Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood
Middle East News
14:36
Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood
0
World News
14:27
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks: White House
World News
14:27
Trump spoke to sultan of Oman about Iran talks: White House
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:47
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Fadlallah says 80% of reconstruction done, urges government to do its part
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
President Aoun: No normalization talks with Israel; army active south of Litani without ‘Hezbollah interference’
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
In pictures: Syrian President Al-Sharaa receives Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam
0
World News
2025-03-01
Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board
World News
2025-03-01
Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
4
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
5
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
6
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
7
Lebanon News
06:09
UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:09
UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:37
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More