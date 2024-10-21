Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

Lebanon News
2024-10-20 | 22:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone

Hezbollah said it had downed an Israeli drone Sunday, without saying where, after Lebanon state media reported heavy Israeli strikes across the country targeting branches of a financial institution linked to the militants.

Hezbollah fighters from the group's "air defense units... downed an Israeli Hermes 450 drone", the group said. The official National News Agency had reported Israeli bombardment in Beirut, south Lebanon, and the eastern Bekaa Valley.

AFP

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Drone

Strikes

LBCI Next
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah claims precision drone strikes on Israel's Shimshon military base

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-25

Israel's preemptive strikes: Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket barrage facilitates drone attack deep in Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:19

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:19

Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli drone strike hits residential area in Baalbek; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:02

Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-18

Biden says ceasefire possible in Lebanon, more challenging in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Drone launched from Lebanon crashes in Haifa, Israeli Army Radio reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:08

Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Israeli army claims assassination of three senior Hezbollah operatives in recent strikes: Rada Abbas Awada, Al-Haj Abbas Salama and Ahmad Ali Hussein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanese army confirms three soldiers killed in Israeli attack on south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:24

Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:27

Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:18

Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More