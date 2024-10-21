News
Lebanon receives medical aid from China
Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 07:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon receives medical aid from China
Lebanon's caretaker Health Minister, Firas Abiad, received a shipment of 55.7 tons of urgent medical aid from the Chinese government at Rafic Hariri International Airport.
The handover was attended by Chinese Ambassador Qian Minjian, who emphasized China's solidarity with Lebanon during its critical period.
In his remarks at the airport's VIP lounge, Abiad highlighted the importance of the medical equipment, which will be distributed to public hospitals across the country, particularly in intensive care units. He praised the timing of the aid, noting that it significantly enhances the healthcare system's capacity amid the expanding attacks on Lebanon.
"This is a vital message of solidarity from China to the Lebanese people, showing that they are not alone in these trying times," Abiad said. He added that China's continued support, including during previous crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut port explosion, reflects the strength of the bilateral relationship.
Abiad also acknowledged China's diplomatic efforts to advocate for an immediate ceasefire and pursue diplomatic solutions. He condemned the ongoing attacks on civilians and healthcare facilities, calling them war crimes that the international community must address.
Ambassador Qian reiterated China's commitment to supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and safety. He condemned indiscriminate attacks on civilians and expressed hope that medical assistance would help alleviate the severe shortage of healthcare resources in the country.
Qian concluded by expressing his desire for peace and stability to return to Lebanon swiftly, allowing displaced citizens to return to their homes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Medical
Aid
China
