PM Mikati meets Hochstein, urges ceasefire and full implementation of Resolution 1701

During a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the priority of achieving a ceasefire and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which he described as the cornerstone of stability in the region.



Mikati pointed out that diplomatic efforts are actively ongoing to reach a ceasefire soon.



Hochstein echoed the importance of diplomacy, stating that serious efforts are underway to secure a ceasefire in the coming period.



He also expressed U.S. support for the comprehensive and full implementation of Resolution 1701, urging all parties to work together to find a mutual understanding on how to apply the resolution.