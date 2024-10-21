News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati meets Hochstein, urges ceasefire and full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati meets Hochstein, urges ceasefire and full implementation of Resolution 1701
During a meeting with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the priority of achieving a ceasefire and the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which he described as the cornerstone of stability in the region.
Mikati pointed out that diplomatic efforts are actively ongoing to reach a ceasefire soon.
Hochstein echoed the importance of diplomacy, stating that serious efforts are underway to secure a ceasefire in the coming period.
He also expressed U.S. support for the comprehensive and full implementation of Resolution 1701, urging all parties to work together to find a mutual understanding on how to apply the resolution.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
US
Amos Hochstein
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
Next
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:11
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire talks
Lebanon News
06:11
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire talks
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire and Resolution 1701 with EU's Josep Borrell
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire with Qatari PM, thanks UNIFIL for stability
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Speaker Nabih Berri discusses ceasefire with Qatari PM, thanks UNIFIL for stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
0
Lebanon News
12:38
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab village
Lebanon News
12:38
Hezbollah says targeted Israeli troops in Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab village
0
Lebanon News
11:23
Casualties reported as Israeli airstrike hits Merouaniyeh village in Sidon District, Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:23
Casualties reported as Israeli airstrike hits Merouaniyeh village in Sidon District, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:17
Israeli strikes kill four rescuers in Lebanon, health ministry condemns attacks on medical teams
Lebanon News
11:17
Israeli strikes kill four rescuers in Lebanon, health ministry condemns attacks on medical teams
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension
Middle East News
2024-09-24
Lufthansa extends Tel Aviv, Tehran flight suspension
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Lebanese Army receives humanitarian aid from Jordan and France
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Lebanese Army receives humanitarian aid from Jordan and France
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
Lebanon News
2024-08-26
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Israeli army claims it struck about 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
2
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
4
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
6
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
8
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More