Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry

2024-10-21 | 10:13
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon and Baalbek kill 14 people, including three children: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced that 14 people were killed, including three children, in southern Lebanese villages and Baalbek due to Israeli attacks.

Four people, including two children, were killed and four others injured following an airstrike on the town of Kharayeb.

A separate strike on Babliyeh killed four people, and eight others were wounded on Sunday.

In Baalbek's Hay al-Nabi Inaam, another Israeli strike killed six people, including a child, and five others were wounded.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
