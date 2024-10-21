UN condemns 'extensive damage' after strikes on Hezbollah-linked finance firm

The United Nations condemned on Monday Israeli strikes the night before targeting a Hezbollah-affiliated firm that, it said, caused "extensive damage" to civilian property and infrastructure.



"We condemn the heavy Israeli bombardment of various urban and residential areas ... which the Israeli military says targeted various facilities affiliated with the Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial association," the U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement, adding the attacks caused "extensive damage to civilian objects."



AFP