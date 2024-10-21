Death toll rises as Israeli airstrikes continue in Lebanon: Latest casualty figures

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that 2,483 people have been killed and 11,628 injured since the start of the conflict.



In a statement, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center detailed the impact of Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on Sunday, October 20, 2024. The strikes resulted in 13 fatalities and 36 injuries in South Lebanon.



In Nabatieh, six people were reported dead and 52 injured, while nine injuries were recorded in the Bekaa region. Additionally, one person was wounded in Mount Lebanon.



"This brings the total number of dead for Sunday to 19 and the number of injuries to 98," the statement added.