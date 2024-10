The Israeli army claimed on Tuesday that its forces attacked weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs.



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: "Warplanes from the Air Force conducted strikes earlier today [Tuesday] based on precise guidance from military intelligence, targeting several weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah in Beirut's suburbs."



He said that over the past 24 hours, the Northern Command and maneuvering units have continued "their precise and specialized activities in southern Lebanon."



Adraee noted that forces from the 188th Brigade, both aerially and on the ground, collaborated with the Air Force to identify the locations of several operational apartments and weapons caches belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.



"Additionally, the forces discovered several underground tunnel openings, including tunnels containing communication devices and an opening used as a command center for Hezbollah in the area," he concluded.

#عاجل جيش الدفاع هاجم مخازن أسلحة تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية



🔸طائرات حربية تابعة لسلاح الجو أغارت في وقت سابق من اليوم، بناءً على توجيه دقيق من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية، على عدة مخازن أسلحة تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية في ضاحية بيروت الجنوبية.… pic.twitter.com/Z4meFAvNzj — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 22, 2024