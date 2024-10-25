UAE delivers 2,000 tons of aid to Lebanon to support crisis relief

Lebanon News
2024-10-25 | 03:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UAE delivers 2,000 tons of aid to Lebanon to support crisis relief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UAE delivers 2,000 tons of aid to Lebanon to support crisis relief

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates has sent to Lebanon a relief shipment comprising 1,000 tons of food supplies and 1,000 tons of other humanitarian aid materials.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

UAE

Aid

Material

Shipment

Lebanon

Crisis

LBCI Next
Israeli army announces death of 5 soldiers in South Lebanon: Reuters
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Hezbollah announces record 47 attacks on Israel, reports Israel Hayom

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:09

US Secretary of State Blinken urges Lebanese leaders to fill presidency, highlights Egypt's efforts in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israeli airstrike hits Laylaki in Beirut’s southern suburbs, says Lebanon's state media

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Hezbollah announces record 47 attacks on Israel, reports Israel Hayom

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-05

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-24

Israeli army confirms four soldiers killed in South Lebanon battles

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Israel's army says strike that killed journalists in Lebanon 'under review': AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Spain's foreign minister: Israel's ground incursion in Lebanon must stop

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

India sends medical aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Video claims to show Israeli soldiers detonating site in Ramyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Israel targets vehicle on Aley highway in Dahr el-Wahech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israel claims it targeted 'Hezbollah sites' in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah commander in Aitaroun, South Lebanon, Abbas Adnan Muslim

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:41

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

LBCI sources disclose details about Lebanon's expected FATF's grey list inclusion

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to refrain from moving south or returning to their homes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More